G Tim Hardaway Jr. was inactive for the Hawks despite averaging 21 points against the Pistons last season while with the Knicks. The Hawks picked up his 2016-17 contract option Tuesday.

G Dennis Schroder had his 2016-17 contract option picked up by the Hawks on Tuesday. He averaged 10 points and 4.1 assists last year in his second NBA season.

F Kent Bazemore was the Hawks’ starter over F Thabo Sefolosha after Atlanta lost F DeMarre Carroll to Toronto as a free agent.