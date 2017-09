F/C Mike Muscala (right ankle sprain) did not play Thursday against the Knicks. Muscala was hurt Tuesday against Detroit. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

G/F Thabo Sefolosha (ankle) did not play Thursday against the Knicks. Sefolosha played in the season opener Tuesday but sat out in his return to New York, where he was injured in an incident with police in April.