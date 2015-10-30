FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
October 31, 2015 / 3:03 AM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F/C Mike Muscala (right ankle sprain) did not play Thursday against the Knicks. Muscala was hurt Tuesday against Detroit. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

G Jeff Teague led the Hawks with 23 points and eight assists. Teague scored 14 consecutive points to increase Atlanta’s lead to 79-57 with 5:42 remaining in the third. He scored on two driving layups and a floater and was 8-for-9 from the foul line in the sequence. “When Jeff (Teague) is aggressive and attacking, it can collapse the defense and create opportunities,” coach Mike Budenholzer said.

G/F Thabo Sefolosha (ankle) did not play Thursday against the Knicks. Sefolosha played in the season opener Tuesday but sat out in his return to New York, where he was injured in an incident with police in April.

F Paul Millsap chipped in with 11 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals in the Hawks’ win over the Knicks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
