F/C Mike Muscala missed his second game on Friday night after spraining an ankle in Tuesday’s opener.

F/G Thabo Sefolosha (leg) played for the Hawks on Friday night after sitting out Thursday against the New York Knicks.

SG Kyle Korver, who had offseason ankle and elbow surgery, sat out Friday night as the Hawks played the second of back-to-back games. Korver was replaced in the starting lineup by G Dennis Schroder.