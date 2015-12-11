Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

C Tiago Splitter was back after missing seven games with a calf injury. He had four points and three rebounds.

C Tiago Splitter sat out Thursday’s contest against Oklahoma City after playing Wednesday with a sore hip. Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said it was just precautionary ”He came out of very well,“ Budenholzer said. ”We were really happy with how Tiago played. “But just coming off 10 days to two weeks without playing, to not play a back to back seemed like a prudent thing to do.”

C Al Horford had 14 points and eight boards for the Hawks Wednesday.

F Paul Millsap scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead another typical balanced attack by Atlanta.