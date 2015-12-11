FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 11, 2015 / 3:54 AM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Tiago Splitter was back after missing seven games with a calf injury. He had four points and three rebounds.

C Tiago Splitter sat out Thursday’s contest against Oklahoma City after playing Wednesday with a sore hip. Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said it was just precautionary ”He came out of very well,“ Budenholzer said. ”We were really happy with how Tiago played. “But just coming off 10 days to two weeks without playing, to not play a back to back seemed like a prudent thing to do.”

C Al Horford had 14 points and eight boards for the Hawks Wednesday.

F Paul Millsap scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead another typical balanced attack by Atlanta.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.