PG Jeff Teague came into the game having made his last 23 free throws. He hit just six of eight Sunday. He finished with 14 points for Atlanta.

G Kyle Korver hit four of his five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter Sunday night, including the game winner, to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 103-100 victory Sunday night over the Orlando Magic.

F Paul Millsap had 13 points and 13 rebounds Sunday.