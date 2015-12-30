Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

G Tim Hardaway Jr. was assigned by the Hawks to the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League. Hardaway, 23, is averaging 2.5 points and 11 minutes in four games with the Hawks this season.

G Kyle Korver struggled with his shot throughout the season, with the last three games offering another difficult stretch. After shooting better than 41.5 percent on 3-pointers in each of the previous six seasons and converting at 46.5 percent during that span, Korver is shooting 38.6 percent from behind the arc this season, including going 2 for 17 on treys over three games entering Tuesday.

F Paul Millsap led the Hawks with 24 points in a loss at Indiana on Monday.