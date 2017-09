G/F Kent Bazemore scored 22 points, nine in a pivotal stretch late in the third quarter, as the Hawks blasted the 76ers 126-98. “This year, I’ve expanded my game a little bit, being able to shoot it a lot better, and in the open floor I‘m more likely to attack now,” he said. “It just comes with a lot of work, a lot of film, and the player development here is outstanding.”

C Al Horford had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots as the Hawks blasted the 76ers 126-98.