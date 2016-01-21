Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

C Al Horford had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks, who won their third straight game by beating Portland on Wednesday.

F Paul Millsap scored 10 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, and he finished with nine rebounds as Atlanta rallied for a 104-98 victory over the Portland Over the final 12 minutes, Millsap was 4-for-4 from the field -- including 2-for-2 from 3-point range -- and grabbed four rebounds as the Hawks overcame a five-point deficit with eight minutes to play. Millsap, who entered the game shooting 28.9 percent on 3-point attempts, went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc Wednesday. “That’s impressive,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He stuck with his game and just kept playing. He’s very efficient, very good.”