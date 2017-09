C Edy Tavares was assigned to the NBA Development League for a two-game weekend stint with Austin.

G Kyle Korver, who was 4-for-4 from behind the arc, made a 3-pointer with 24.6 seconds left to put the Hawks up 82-81. He finished with 14 points.

F Paul Millsap had 14 points and 12 rebounds Wednesda, but couldn’t send the game to overtime. He missed a drive and the Clippers held on to complete a 3-2 road trip.