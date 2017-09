C Edy Tavares was recalled from the Austin Spurs of the D-League, the team announced Monday. Tavares averaged 9.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots in 10 D-League games.

C Edy Tavares was recalled by Atlanta from the Austin Spurs of the D-League, the Hawks announced Monday. Tavares averaged 9.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots in 10 D-League games.

F Tiago Splitter (right hip) was inactive for Monday’s game against Dallas.