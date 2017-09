F Al Horford had back-to-back momentum-shifting dunks late in the third quarter and stayed hot in the fourth quarter, fueling the Hawks’ 102-96 victory over the Pacers on Friday. Horford finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He scored seven in the fourth quarter, but it was his pair of dunks late in the third quarter that sparked the Hawks.

F Paul Millsap has been named to Eastern Conference All-Star team as a coach’s selection.