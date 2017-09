G Jeff Teague had 24 points and five assists Sunday in a loss at Orlando. He made 10 of his 17 shots.

C Tiago Splitter missed his fourth consecutive game with a sore right hip. Splitter will be held out until after the All-Star break.

G/F Kent Bazemore, who tied the game at 94 with 48 seconds remaining, had 23 points and eight rebounds in the Hawks’ loss at Orlando on Sunday.

C Al Horford had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists in the Hawks’ loss at Orlando on Sunday.