Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
February 28, 2016

Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G/F Lamar Patterson was assigned by the Hawks on Friday to Austin of the NBA Development League for a pair of weekend games.

C Edy Tavares was assigned by the Hawks on Friday to Austin of the NBA Development League for a pair of weekend games.

C Tiago Splitter had season-ending hip surgery Thursday in New York.

C Al Horford made 8 of 11 shots, including 2 of 3 3-point attempts, as he followed up 23 points against the Warriors with 18 points against the Bulls. He was 10 of 20 against Golden State and had a 27-point game on 12-for-18 shooting against Orlando on Feb. 8. Horford, shooting 50.9 percent and average 15.4 points, has been at his best against Chicago this season. He had 33 points against the Bulls on Jan. 9.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
