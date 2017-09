G Dennis Schroder scored 16 points to lead six Atlanta players in double figures, and the Hawks crushed the short-handed Lakers 106-77 on Friday night at Staples Center.

G Kyle Korver hit all four of his 3-pointers and five of six shots from the floor for 15 points in Atlanta’s dominating win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Korver also had five rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes.