G Kyle Korver missed all four of his 3-point attempts and finished with just four points in Friday’s win over Milwaukee. He hit five 3-pointers in Wednesday’s win over Washington, but couldn’t find the range against the Bucks. He did have a strong defensive performance, helping hold Milwaukee leading scorer Khris Middleton to 10 points. Korver also made a key hustle play, diving on the floor for a loose ball during the fourth quarter to help the Hawks pull away.