Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

G Dennis Schroder scored a career playoff-high 27 points Monday against Cleveland, including five 3-pointers, after making just three treys during the Hawks’ first-round series against Boston.

G Jeff Teague shot 2-for-9 from the floor and ended the night a minus-13 as the Hawks lost Game 1 to the Cavaliers. “Jeff had an off night,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Some of his looks, some of his attacks we feel good about.”

F Kent Bazemore had 16 points and 12 rebounds in the Hawks’ Game 1 loss at Cleveland.

F Paul Millsap had 17 points and 13 rebounds in the Hawks’ Game 1 loss at Cleveland.