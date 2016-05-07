Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

PG Jeff Teague had been bothered by an Achilles issue but was “close to 100 percent, if not 100 percent,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

G Kent Bazemore has cooled off against the Cavs after a big series against Boston. He’s been held to five and three points in the last two games on a combined 2-of-12 shooting.

C Al Horford finished with 24 points for the Hawks Friday.

F Thabo Sefolosha started in place of G Kyle Korver on Friday night.

G Kyle Korver came off the bench to add 18 points for the Hawks Friday.