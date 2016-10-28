FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch
October 29, 2016 / 8:41 PM / 10 months ago

Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Tim Hardaway Jr. had 10 points during the game-deciding streak en route to scoring 21 points off the bench in the season opener Thursday.

PG Dennis Schroder signed a four-year contract extension worth $62 million. The three-year veteran inherited the starting job after the Hawks traded incumbent Jeff Teague to Indianapolis in the summer. Schroder averaged 10.4 points and 5.4 assists in the preseason.

F Tiago Splitter (right hamstring) missed the season opener Thursday.

F Mike Scott missed the game Thursday. He has been fighting through a sore left knee during training camp.

F Thabo Sefolosha came off the bench to contribute 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists Thursday in the season opener.

C Dwight Howard, Atlanta's big offseason free agent signee, had a successful debut with 11 points and 19 rebounds. Howard set a team record for most rebounds in his debut with the team. Shareef Abdur-Rahim had 18 in his Atlanta debut in 2001-02.

F Paul Millsap scored 28 points and sparked a 24-6 run with a pair of 3-pointers to open the final quarter as the Hawks earned a 114-99 season-opening victory over the Wizards on Thursday at Philips Arena.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
