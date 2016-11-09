Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

PG Dennis Schroder scored a career-high 28 points in the Hawks' 110-106 win against Cleveland on Tuesday, helping end the Hawks' 11-game losing streak to the Cavaliers. Schroder made 10 of 16 shots, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. The fourth-year point guard was averaging 15 points per game.

G Kent Bazemore scored 25 points in the Hawks' 110-106 win against Cleveland on Tuesday, helping end the Hawks' 11-game losing streak to the Cavaliers. "They've dominated the Eastern Conference for a long time now," Bazemore said. "They're definitely the measuring stick, and we passed our first test. This is one of the biggest wins I've had since I've been here. They're a very, very special team ... and for my two years here, they've kicked our butts."

C Dwight Howard grabbed 17 rebounds for the Hawks despite leaving briefly in the first quarter to get four stitches in his upper lip.

G Kyle Korver missed Tuesday's game after the birth of his son Sunday. He is expected to play Wednesday when the Hawks host the Chicago Bulls.