Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

C Mike Muscala likely would start if injured Dwight Howard can't go against the Bucks on Wednesday. Muscala scored 14 points in 22 minutes against the Heat on Tuesday, going 6 of 7 from the floor. He also had five rebounds, four assists and a steal.

C Dwight Howard sustained a left quad contusion late in the third quarter Tuesday against the Heat and didn't return. Coach Mike Budenholzer didn't rule out Howard being able to play against the Bucks on Wednesday. "Dwight took a knee to his knee area or just above his knee," Budenholzer said. "There's some swelling, and we'll just have to be aggressive in treating him and hopefully getting him ready to play (Wednesday). We'll just see how the next 20 to 24 hours go." Howard was to get treatment on the trip back to Atlanta and will have more Wednesday before a decision is made on his status. He told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the injury was "super painful."

F Paul Millsap had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and stepped in for injured C Dwight Howard to try to slow down Hassan Whiteside, Miami's 7-0, 265-pound center who had 19 points, 25 rebounds, two steals and one block. "I told Coach I would go in there and do my best to keep him off the glass and try to contain him," Millsap said. "He trusted me to do it, and we were able to win the game." Whiteside was held to two rebounds and no points in the final 4:30 of the game.