G Kent Bazemore scored 19 points Friday.

C Dwight Howard was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul with 5:38 remaining and the Hawks leading 89-86, as he landed a hard elbow to the jaw of Cody Zeller as the two were battling for rebound position. From there the Hornets caught fire, scored nine straight points, and then made big play after big play down the stretch.

F Paul Millsap led the Hawks (9-3) with 22 points and 13 rebounds.