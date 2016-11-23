FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2016 / 3:11 AM / 9 months ago

Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Dennis Schroder, who missed all eight of his shots in the Hawks' loss in New York on Sunday, had 14 points and seven assists vs. New Orleans.

G/F Thabo Sefolosha returned for the Hawks after missing the previous three games because of a sprained left ankle. He scored six points in 23 minutes

C Dwight Howard played just 18 minutes and had eight points and six rebounds in a loss to New Orleans. "We can't hang our heads like the season is over," the center said. "It's is a marathon, not a sprint. The only way we can get through this little slump is together. We're going to be a really good team. Things will turn around for us."

