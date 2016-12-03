FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
December 4, 2016 / 3:42 AM / 9 months ago

Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Dennis Schroder had 17 points and 11 assists as the Hawks (10-10) lost for the eighth time in their past nine games after a six-game winning streak made them 9-2.

G DeAndre Bembry, the second of the Hawks' two first-round draft choices, was recalled from the NBA Development League after scoring 35 points on 16-for-22 shooting in his first game with Salt Lake City on Thursday.

F/G Thabo Sefolosha started in place of Paul Millsap.

C Dwight Howard had two points in 25 minutes, getting only four shots.

F Paul Millsap, the Hawks' leading scorer at 16.1 points, missed his second straight game because of a sore left hip and wouldn't travel to Toronto for Saturday's contest. The three-time All-Star was hurt in a fall on Nov. 25 at Utah, but played the next two games. "I would definitely say not worse, but not good enough to play," coach Mike Budenholzer said when asked about Millsap.

