Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

G Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 12 points, including eight in the fourth quarter for the Hawks.

PG Dennis Schroder led all scorers with 18 points. Schroder led a balanced attack that included six players scoring in double figures, along with a defense that was tough to crack, rarely allowing the Magic any easy shots, unlike the last time they played on Dec. 13.

G Kent Bazemore had 17 points Wednesday. Bazemore hit all three of his 3-point shots.

C Dwight Howard, who started his career in Orlando, had 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for Atlanta.

F Paul Millsap scored 16 points for Atlanta. Millsap met with coach Mike Budenholzer earlier this week to discuss trade rumors about him. Millsap, who is expected to opt out of his contract this summer and become a free agent, leads the Hawks in scoring (17.8 ppg). The Hawks have been exploring numerous trade options.