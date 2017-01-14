Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

G Tim Hardaway Jr. and F Paul Millsap had 23 points to lead the Hawks, with Hardaway scoring 15 of his in the fourth quarter.

G Kent Bazemore sparked the Atlanta comeback in the second quarter, scoring 10 of his 12 points for the game.

G/F Mike Dunleavy hit two big fourth-quarter 3-pointers in his first game with the Hawks (22-17). Dunleavy Jr., acquired by Atlanta from Cleveland as part of the deal for G Kyle Korver, got in his first practice Thursday.

C Dwight Howard had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks.

