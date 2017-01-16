Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

F Mike Muscala injured his left ankle when he fell in the first period. Muscala stepped on Schroder's foot and tumbled to the court with Milwaukee's Michael Beasley. Muscala was helped by the training staff to the lockerroom with 4:38 left in the first quarter and did not return. His status for Monday's game in New York is not certain.

G Kent Bazemore scored 24 points Sunday. He had four 3-pointers.

G/F Mike Dunleavy almost sought a buyout when he was acquired by the Hawks in a deal that sent Kyle Korver to Cleveland on Jan. 7. But after he was persuaded to join the club by Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, it seems like a great fit for both the player and the team.

C Dwight Howard had 16 points and 14 rebounds for his 26th double-double Sunday.

F Paul Millsap had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He had three 3-pointers.