C/F Mike Muscala missed his third straight game with a sprained left ankle and is doubtful to play against Philadelphia on Saturday in Atlanta. He was hurt shortly after entering the game last Sunday against Milwaukee when he stepped on the foot of G Dennis Schroder.

PG Dennis Schroder had 25 points and six assists as the Hawks (25-18) won for the 10th time in their past 12 games.

C Dwight Howard had 11 points and six rebounds Friday.

F Paul Millsap had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks.