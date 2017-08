F Taurean Prince was ejected for fighting James Johnson late in the game. Prince fouled Hassan Whiteside hard, sending him to his back for a couple of minutes. Johnson then confronted Prince, and both were tossed. Prince finished with three points in six minutes.

F Paul Millsap, who averages 18.1 points, scored nine in a loss to Miami. "We have to come out with a little more intensity." Millsap said. "Defensively ... we weren't making it hard on them."