F Taurean Prince was fined $25,000 by the NBA after being involved in a skirmish this week. The incident, for which Prince was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected while Johnson was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 5:53 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Hawks' 116-93 loss to the Heat on Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami. Prince forcefully pulled down Heat center Hassan Whiteside during play and Miami F James Johnson (also fined $25,000) escalated the situation in retaliation by throwing a forearm into the chest of Prince, NBA executive vice president for basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced.