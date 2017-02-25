Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

F Ryan Kelly signed a multiyear contracts to fill out the roster. Kelly played in nine games with the Hawks earlier this season.

PG Dennis Schroder was suspended for a game for reporting late after the All-Star Game break. Schroder failed to take his visa with his passport when he went home to Germany over the break. He missed two practices and didn't return to Atlanta until 11 p.m. Thursday night. Schroder was replaced in the lineup by Malcolm Delaney, who made his first NBA start. Delaney scored five points.

G Lamar Patterson was signed to a multiyear contract to fill out the roster. Patterson signed to two 10-day contracts and appeared in four games.

F Ersan Ilyasova, acquired via a trade from Philadelphia at the trade deadline, made his Atlanta debut on Friday night. His first shot was an air ball, but he finished with nine points.

G Thabo Sefolosha returned Friday night after missing 10 games with a thigh injury. He scored two points in 21 minutes.