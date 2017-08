F Tim Hardaway Jr., came off the bench to score a career-high 36 points -- including five 3-pointers.

G Kent Bazemore had 14 points and seven assists.

C Dwight Howard added 15 points and 10 rebounds for his 40th double-double of the season.

PG Jose Calderon was signed by Atlanta. He had averaged 3.3 points in 24 games with the Lakers.

F Paul Millsap had 27 points and 10 rebounds.