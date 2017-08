F Tim Hardaway had four 3-pointers and scored 24 points.

PG Dennis Schroder scored 18 points and had seven assists.

PG Jose Calderon was claimed off waivers. The 12-year veteran played most recently with the Los Angeles Lakers. He averages 9.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists over his career.

F Paul Millsap had 23 points and 10 rebounds.