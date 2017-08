F Thabo Sefolosha was held out of the Hawks' starting lineup on Friday night after the veteran was late for the team's pregame walk-through. "Friday traffic in Atlanta," Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. G/F Tim Hardaway Jr. took Sefolosha's starting spot.

F Mike Dunleavy (ankle) missed his eighth straight game on Friday night and there remains no timetable for his return.