5 months ago
March 30, 2017 / 2:10 AM / 5 months ago

Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Tim Hardaway Jr. had his streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer end at 25.

G Dennis Schroder scored 27 points and helped the Hawks recover from blowing an 18-point lead to beat the Phoenix Suns 95-91. Schroder scored 17 points in the first half and went virtually dormant -- just two points in the third quarter -- until the final period when he hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 17-1 run that put the Hawks ahead to stay. Schroder added nine assists and six rebounds to offset eight turnovers as Atlanta ended a seven-game losing streak and won for the first time since March 11.

F Taurean Price scored 15 points in a 95-91 win over Phoenix. "A win is a win," Prince said. "We need to get some W's on the road, just keep doing what we have to do to get better."

F Ersan Ilyasova tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 95-91 win over Phoenix.

G Kent Bazemore missed his fifth game with a right knee contusion. Bazemore is expected to be back for Wednesday's game at Philadelphia.

G Thabo Sefolosha missed his second straight game with a right groin strain.

C Dwight Howard had 15 points and 11 rebounds in a 95-91 win over Phoenix.

F Paul Millsap missed his sixth game with synovitis in his left knee. Millsap had a non-surgical procedure on the knee and will miss two more games before being re-evaluated.

