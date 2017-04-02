FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#US NBA
April 3, 2017 / 1:02 AM / 5 months ago

Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Dennis Schroder scored 29 points Saturday against the Bulls.

G/F Thabo Sefolosha (right groin strain) missed his fourth straight game Saturday against the Bulls.

G/F Mike Dunleavy returned after missing a game with an ankle injury.

F Paul Millsap (left knee swelling) responded well to practicing well on Friday and continues to make positive progress. Coach Mike Budenholzer said Millsap went through individual work on Saturday and could be ready to return soon. "Each day, you just make sure they're reacting and recovering in a good way," Budenholzer said.

