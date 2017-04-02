Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

G Dennis Schroder scored 29 points Saturday against the Bulls.

G/F Thabo Sefolosha (right groin strain) missed his fourth straight game Saturday against the Bulls.

G/F Mike Dunleavy returned after missing a game with an ankle injury.

F Paul Millsap (left knee swelling) responded well to practicing well on Friday and continues to make positive progress. Coach Mike Budenholzer said Millsap went through individual work on Saturday and could be ready to return soon. "Each day, you just make sure they're reacting and recovering in a good way," Budenholzer said.