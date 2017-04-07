FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch
April 8, 2017 / 2:18 AM / 4 months ago

Atlanta Hawks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 23 points, making 10 of 17 shots, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. He added five assists and five rebounds.

G Dennis Schroder made three 3-pointers and scored 18 points. He was 7 of 14 overall and added five assists and four rebounds.

F Taurean Prince scored a career-best 20 points, 18 in the first half. He made 7 of 13 shots, including two 3-pointers. He also recorded seven rebounds and four assists.

G Kent Bazemore will play measured minutes until back to full strength. He missed five games with a bruised right knee.

G Thabo Sefolosha missed his sixth straight game with a right groin strain.

F Paul Millsap, playing just his second game since missing eight games with an injury, tallied 26 points and 12 rebounds to help the Hawks enhance their playoff hopes. It was the 19th double-double of the season for Millsap, who played his second game after missing eight with left knee synovitis. Millsap was 8 of 15 from the field and 9 of 12 from the foul line and added four assists in 29 minutes.

