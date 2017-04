G/F Thabo Sefolosha entered the game in the second quarter and finished with four points in 16 minutes Tuesday. He missed the previous eight games with a right groin strain.

C Dwight Howard's 53rd double-double helped the Hawks secure fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 103-76 win over the Hornets on Tuesday. Howard scored 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds.