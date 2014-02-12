Preview: Hawks at Raptors

Faced with back-to-back games against teams in their immediate vicinity in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks fell flat in the first one. They’ll look to bounce back — and halt a four-game losing streak in the process — as they visit the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. The Hawks tumbled back to .500 with Monday’s 100-85 loss to the Chicago Bulls, while the Raptors are coming off a 106-101 triumph over New Orleans.

Trade rumors have resurfaced surrounding Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. Lowry had another sensational all-around game against the Pelicans, scoring 19 points while adding 12 assists and seven rebounds. Lowry, who has been linked to several teams — ost notably the New York Knicks — has helped Toronto build a three-game lead over Brooklyn atop the Atlantic Division.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SPSO (Atlanta), TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (25-25): Atlanta’s recent offensive struggles may now be a cause for legitimate concern, as the Hawks have topped out at 85 points in three of their previous four games. They kept things interesting through three quarters against the Bulls, but managed just 15 points over the final 12 minutes to slip a half-game behind Chicago for fourth place in the East. Point guard Jeff Teague has struggled mightily so far this month, averaging just 11.8 points — four below his season average.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (27-24): After its normally stout defense abandoned it in back-to-back losses at Sacramento and Los Angeles, Toronto buckled but ultimately didn’t break against a New Orleans team playing the tail end of a back-to-back. The Raptors are allowing the fifth-fewest points per game in the NBA, which more than compensates for what is a league-average offense entering Wednesday. Toronto hopes to take advantage of a schedule that has it playing 10 of its next 14 games at the Air Canada Centre.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hawks have won eight of the last 10 meetings, including a 102-95 triumph Nov. 1 in Atlanta.

2. Lowry averages 12.4 points and 6.8 assists in 12 career games versus Atlanta.

3. The Hawks are 4-7 in the second game of a back-to-back so far this season.

PREDICTION: Raptors 96, Hawks 85