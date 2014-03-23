Preview: Hawks at Raptors

Kevin Durant called it one of the craziest NBA games he has ever played - and to the Toronto Raptors, it was one of the most heartbreaking finishes in franchise history. The Raptors will look to bounce back Sunday afternoon as they entertain the Atlanta Hawks. Toronto and Oklahoma City dueled over 58 minutes Friday night, with Durant hitting the back-breaking 3-pointer in the final moments of the second overtime period as the Thunder escaped with a 119-118 win.

Finding the motivation to move on shouldn’t be an issue for the Raptors, who enter Sunday with a 1 1/2-game lead over the surging Brooklyn Nets in the race for top spot in the Atlantic Division. The Hawks are in a battle of their own, holding down the eighth and final playoff spot in the East but just three games ahead of the hard-charging New York Knicks. Atlanta won a 118-113 shootout with the Raptors in their last encounter five days earlier in Georgia.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), SportsNet (Toronto)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (31-36): Atlanta will be without one of its best shooters versus the Raptors, as swingman Kyle Korver was left home to deal with back spasms. The 33-year-old missed Friday’s 111-105 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans after originally being listed as probable. Shelvin Mack was given the spot start and will likely fill a similar role in place of Korver, who hadn’t missed a game since Dec. 2.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (38-30): If Toronto winds up finishing behind Brooklyn in the Atlantic Division race and having to play without home-court advantage, it may want to look back at squandered opportunities in overtime. This week’s extra-time losses to the Hawks and Thunder drop the Raptors to 1-6 in overtime on the season, tied with Milwaukee for the second-worst OT mark in the conference. Toronto’s only OT win came Dec. 20 in Dallas.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split the last four meetings, with the home team winning three of them.

2. The Raptors are 6-0 in games following overtime contests.

3. Atlanta is 4-1 in overtime games.

PREDICTION: Raptors 102, Hawks 96