Preview: Hawks at Raptors

Atlanta figures to have all hands on deck when it aims to tie the franchise’s longest winning streak in 17 seasons at Toronto on Friday. The Hawks have continued to give key players nights off during their season-high 10-game run, which includes a 105-91 triumph in Boston on Wednesday, when starters Al Horford and Kyle Korver were given the night off. Jeff Teague, who scored 22 points against the Celtics, sat out the previous night at Philadelphia in the opener of a four-game road trip.

Atlanta has also claimed a franchise-record 10 straight on the road and is 24-2 in its last 26 games overall, a run that began following a 126-115 home loss to Toronto on Nov. 26. DeMar DeRozan had 27 points for the Raptors in that one before suffering a groin injury his next time out and missing 21 games. DeRozan returned Wednesday in a 100-84 win over the 76ers as Toronto improved to 2-2 on a six-game homestand.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (31-8): DeMarre Carroll and Paul Millsap combined for 40 points in the win at Boston after they joined Teague on the sidelines the night before, part of head coach Mike Budenholzer’s scheme to survive a busy stretch. “I don’t like it, but it’s Coach’s call and it paid off for us,” Millsap told reporters Wednesday. “He might know what he’s doing.” Teague had 24 points and Horford 23 in the loss to Toronto two months ago.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (26-12): DeRozan was 9-of-14 from the floor and added four rebounds and three assists in a 29-minute effort Wednesday. There was indication after the game that head coach Dwane Casey wanted to limit his star scorer a bit more than that, but the fact that DeRozan reported no issues and looked very efficient in the process should ease any concerns over workload. “I thought I was going to be out there huffing and puffing but I felt good,” DeRozan told reporters.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Raptors reserve SG Lou Williams has scored at least 15 points in all six games this month.

2. Atlanta has also had winning streaks of 14 games (1993-94) and 12 games (1968-69).

3. Horford needs one offensive rebound to move into the top 10 in franchise history and one double-double to tie Dikembe Mutombo (181) for ninth on the Hawks’ all-time list.

PREDICTION: Raptors 105, Hawks 104