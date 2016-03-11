EditorsNote: Recasts 14th graf to correct Atlanta playoff standing

DeRozan powers Raptors past Hawks

TORONTO -- Playing against one of the top defenses in the NBA, the Toronto Raptors needed a grind-it-out effort to top the Atlanta Hawks 104-96 on Thursday at Air Canada Centre.

Entering the game, Atlanta had held eight straight opponents to no better than .450 field goal shooting, including five games with opponents shooting below .400.

Led by DeMar DeRozan’s 11-of-20 shooting and game-high 30 points, the Raptors shot 46.3 percent from the field.

“They did some stuff, got in passing lanes and used their hands a little, but we were able to get downhill, attack, understand that they don’t have great shot-blockers,” said Kyle Lowry, who finished with 19 points and seven assists. “They play great team defense so just get downhill and try to get to the basket.”

The Raptors (43-20) have won 14 of their last 15 at home and won both meetings with the Hawks this season.

Terrence Ross and Patrick Patterson each had 12 points off the bench.

Lowry went coast-to-coast for a layup after picking off Jeff Teague’s pass to give Toronto its largest lead at 101-89 with 3:32 remaining and the Raptors never looked back.

”Tonight was our solid defense,“ said coach Dwane Casey as the Raptors held the Hawks to 42.7 percent shooting. ”I thought we played solid, it was a grind it out game, 48-minute game, they’re a very good team across the board.

“You cut out one guy and somebody else rises up.”

Atlanta (36-29) had its three-winning streak snapped and concluded their five-game road trip 2-3.

”Credit Toronto. They made a lot of plays,“ Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. ”They got a lot of things that we were trying to limit or trying to make difficult.

“We have to be a little bit sharper, a little bit better especially on the road against a good team, but we competed, we played hard.”

The Hawks were led by Al Horford’s 20 points while Kent Bazemore added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Toronto was two games back of Cleveland for top spot in the Eastern Conference prior to the Cavaliers’ late game against the Los Angeles Lakers while Atlanta sits fifth, three games clear of ninth-place Chicago.

”Maybe our energy went down a little bit in the second half,“ said Horford, who went 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. ”We weren’t flying around all over the place like we were earlier, so probably that had something to do with it.

“I think we’re fine in our consistency on defense. As far as tightening up on offense, we need to be a little more focused, do things with more purpose in order for us to take the next step as a team.”

The Raptors took an 82-75 lead into the fourth quarter as DeRozan led the way with 11 of Toronto’s 30 third quarter points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field.

Horford led the Hawks with 12 third-quarter points as Atlanta was held to 42 percent shooting through three periods.

Toronto held Atlanta to 40 percent shooting through two quarters and took a 52-48 lead into the break.

DeRozan led all Raptors with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

“It was great,” DeRozan said of the defensive effort. “We understood their rotations and tried to anticipate what they were going to run.”

NOTES: F Bruno Caboclo, C Lucas Nogueira and G Delon Wright were recalled from the Raptors 905 of the NBA Development League before tipoff. ... F Luis Scola returned to the Raptors’ starting lineup after sitting out Tuesday (rest). ... Toronto G Norman Powell started his second consecutive game in place of F James Johnson. ... Hawks F Mike Scott left the club for personal reasons. ... The Raptors and Hawks have two more meetings this season. ... Atlanta returns home to open a two-game homestand on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies. ... Toronto continues its seven-game homestand on Saturday against the Miami Heat.