Preview: Hawks at Rockets

The reception for Dwight Howard figures to be rather chilly in Houston on Thursday night when the Atlanta Hawks center returns to town to face the Rockets. Howard spent the past three seasons in Houston and it didn't end well amid constant turmoil that included chatter that star guard James Harden didn't like playing with Howard.

Howard signed a three-year, $70.5 million free-agent deal with the Hawks and excelled against the Rockets earlier this season when he recorded 20 points and 15 rebounds in Atlanta's 112-97 home victory Nov. 5. He already has 31 double-doubles this season after having 38 in his final season with Houston. The Rockets rolled to a 105-83 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday in the opener of a four-game homestand and are hopeful they are about to regain their earlier form. Houston won 20 of 22 games during an electrifying stretch earlier this season but had lost seven of 11 contests before easily beating the Kings.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE HAWKS (28-21): Howard is averaging 12.7 rebounds over the past six games and he had a streak of five straight double-doubles halted when he had six points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 116-93 loss to the Miami Heat. The loss to Miami was Atlanta's sixth by 20 or more points but All-Star power forward Paul Millsap said he doesn't concern himself with margins of defeat. "A loss is a loss, to me," Millsap said afterward. "Twenty points, 10 points, one point. It's still a loss. We can't look at it like a blowout. We've got to do a better job of coming out at the start of games."

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (36-16): Harden is dealing with a knee injury and has been limited to a 12.5 average and 6-of-26 shooting over the past two games but indicated he plans to play against the Hawks. Forward Ryan Anderson led the way against Sacramento with 25 points and 11 rebounds and is 11-of-21 from 3-point range over the past two games. "We have a lot of weapons on our team," forward Trevor Ariza told reporters. "On any given night, anyone can step up and be our leading scorer."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hawks have won the past six meetings.

2. Millsap posted just nine points and seven rebounds against Miami after establishing season highs of 37 points and 19 rebounds in Sunday's 142-139 quadruple-overtime victory over the New York Knicks.

3. Houston C Clint Capela registered 12 points and 11 rebounds against the Kings and is averaging 13.4 points over the past five games.

PREDICTION: Rockets 118, Hawks 112