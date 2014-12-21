Late 3-pointer by Korver lifts Hawks to another win

HOUSTON -- Following a brilliant first half of offensive execution, it came as little surprise that when the Atlanta Hawks needed a basket down the stretch of a hotly-contested game, they were able to get two.

Guard Kyle Korver drilled a dagger 3-pointer that anchored a critical fourth-quarter run and helped to lift the Hawks to a 104-97 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Toyota Center.

Having coughed up what was once a 16-point advantage, the Hawks (19-7) snapped a 90-90 deadlock with a 7-0 surge initiated by a layup from forward Paul Millsap with 1:54 remaining. Korver followed with his trey just 25 seconds later as Atlanta snapped the Rockets’ 19-game home winning streak against Eastern Conference opponents.

Korver totaled a game-high 22 points and shot 4-for-8 on 3-pointers. Millsap and Hawks center Al Horford scored 14 points apiece and combined for 14 rebounds, eight assists and six blocks. Atlanta has won 12 of 13 games, its lone loss coming at the buzzer against the Orlando Magic.

“We’ve really progressed,” Korver said. “We had kind of a tough start this season, we had a couple tough losses. We had to reincorporate Al back into everything we were doing and he’s such a huge part of who we are. I think we’ve made some progress; we still have lots to get better at.”

Houston center Dwight Howard (19 points, 11 rebounds) and guard James Harden (18 points, a career-high 14 assists) recorded double-doubles for the Rockets (19-7), who dropped consecutive games for just the second time this season. While allowing the Hawks to shoot a robust 51.4 percent from the field, Houston hit just 39.5 percent of its attempts.

“They came out and played a lot harder than we did to start the game,” Rockets forward Trevor Ariza said. “We didn‘t. We weren’t into the game at all. They were doing anything they wanted to in the first half and it came back to bite us in the butt.”

The Hawks carried over their scorching offensive performance from Wednesday night in Cleveland to the opening quarter against the Rockets, shooting a blistering 60.9 percent in building a 32-26 lead entering the second. The offense thrived on both exceptional execution in the half court and transition prowess, with Atlanta scoring half of its points in the period in the paint, including six on fast breaks.

“The pace that we were playing at and the pace we were cutting and screening and everybody was moving and everybody was touching it,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I thought the first half was really how we want to play on both ends.”

The Rockets failed to stem the Hawks’ tide in the second, with Atlanta extending its lead to 16 points on a layup by guard Dennis Schroder with 4:37 remaining in the half. Houston flashed a response with a trio of 3-pointers that helped cut the deficit to 52-40 at the break before opening the third quarter with nine consecutive points to stagger the Hawks. But after Atlanta resumed scoring with ease, the Rockets needed a measure of controversy to finally become fully engaged in the game.

A questionable technical foul on Harden led to a free throw from Hawks guard Shelvin Mack that pushed the Atlanta lead to 70-61 with 2:58 left in the period. Houston closed the third with a 13-4 run, including three consecutive 3-pointers, pulling even at 74-74 to enter the fourth.

“We had our chances,” Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. “They converted a couple baskets on us. We got into the foul game late. Korver made a big 3 in the right slot. We had some opportunities to spread the game a little bit in the fourth quarter but we didn’t do it.”

NOTES: Hawks G Kyle Korver converted all four of his free-throw attempts and set a new franchise record with 49 consecutive free throws made. Tom McMillen (1978-79) held the old record of 47. ... Hawks G Jeff Teague missed his second consecutive game because of a strained left hamstring and remains day-to-day. Teague has missed a total of seven games over the last three-plus seasons, playing in 97.3 percent of available games since the start of the 2011-12 season. ... The Rockets’ 19-6 start was their best record after 25 games since they opened the 1996-97 season 21-4. ... Newly acquired G/F Corey Brewer and G Alexey Shved passed their physicals but were unavailable following their trades from Minnesota and Philadelphia, respectively. Former Rockets G Troy Daniels is scheduled to complete his physical with the Timberwolves on Sunday.