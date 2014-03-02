Preview: Hawks at Suns

The two teams scrambling to hang onto the final playoff spot in their respective conferences square off Sunday when the Phoenix Suns host the spiraling Atlanta Hawks. The Suns, who are one game clear of ninth-place Memphis in the Western Conference, snapped a three-game skid with a 116-104 win over New Orleans on Friday. The Hawks are trying to right the ship after a 115-104 loss at Boston dropped them a season-worst five games below .500.

Guard Goran Dragic has kept the Suns afloat in the loaded West, setting career highs for points three times in February including 40 points against the Pelicans — a performance that earned him “M-V-P” chants from the Phoenix faithful. “I never imagined they would cheer that for me,” Dragic told reporters. “It is a great feeling. … It is something special in my career that I will remember my whole life.” February was less memorable for the Hawks, who have dropped 10 of their last 11 but remain four games ahead of Cleveland and Detroit for the eighth spot in the mediocre East.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (26-31): Atlanta’s season hit a road block when center Al Horford was lost for the year with a torn pectoral muscle, and the hits have kept coming. All-Star forward Paul Millsap (knee) is expected to miss his fourth straight game and big men Pero Antic (ankle) and Gustavo Ayon (shoulder) remain sidelined. Point guard Jeff Teague (26.7) and forward DeMarre Carroll (20.3) have carried the Hawks at the offensive end lately, combining for an average of 47 points over the past three games.

ABOUT THE SUNS (34-24): Phoenix is eagerly awaiting the return of point guard Eric Bledsoe, who has not played since Dec. 30 but is close to being ready to come back from arthroscopic knee surgery. Gerald Green (14.8 points) has helped fill the scoring void in Bledsoe’s absence, but the Suns miss their point guard’s defense. With or without Bledsoe, the Suns like to get out and run, leading the NBA with an average of 19 fast-break points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bledsoe (18 points, 5.8 assists) has been participating in 3-on-3 drills and is expected to resume full practice within the next week before returning to game action.

2. Atlanta SF Kyle Korver extended his NBA-record streak to 126 consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer, 37 more than Dana Barros’ previous mark.

3. The Hawks have dropped six straight road games and are looking to avoid their first seven-game slide away from home since Jan. 27-Feb. 20, 2008.

PREDICTION: Suns 112, Hawks 104