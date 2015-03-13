Preview: Hawks at Suns

The Atlanta Hawks have suddenly become vulnerable at a key point of the season and they’ll try to turn things around when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Friday. The Hawks have lost two of three and both losses were unimpressive, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Atlanta trailed by as many as 34 in the fourth quarter at Denver before closing the gap to nine in the final minute and eventually losing by 13.

The Suns haven’t beat a team with a winning record since downing the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime on Feb. 26. T.J. Warren has suddenly become a hot commodity in Phoenix, scoring a career-high 17 points in 19 minutes in Wednesday’s victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the rookie from North Carolina State has reached double figures in back-to-back games after hitting that mark twice in previous appearances this season. Atlanta could be shorthanded as backup power forward Mike Scott is doubtful with a left big toe strain and backup point guard Dennis Schroder is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (50-14): Kyle Korver has regained his long-distance touch after a tough stretch coming out of the All Star break. He’s 11-for-15 from beyond the arc in the last two games after shooting 17-for-54 in his previous seven games. His 5-for-7 performance against the Nuggets pushed him back over 50 percent from beyond the arc for the season. Korver has also made at least one 3 in 50 straight games for the third consecutive season, joining Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors as the only NBA players to accomplish that feat.

ABOUT THE SUNS (34-32): It’s looking like Phoenix will play its second straight game without starting point guard Brandon Knight, who went down with an ankle injury in Monday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Suns went with a bigger lineup against Minnesota, moving power forward Marcus Morris into the starting lineup along with his twin brother Markieff and 7-footer Alex Len. The trio could cause problems against Atlanta’s skilled but undersized starting frontcourt of Paul Millsap, Al Horford and DeMarre Carroll.

1. Atlanta PG Jeff Teague needs one points-assists double-double to pass Jason Terry and Eddie Johnson for the franchise lead with 42.

2. The Hawks are 10-6 since going 17-0 in January.

3. Atlanta is the only team the Suns have yet to play this season.

PREDICTION: Suns 96, Hawks 95