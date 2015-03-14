Hawks put clamps on Suns in win

PHOENIX -- When asked how his Atlanta Hawks were able to turn a game that was slipping away late in the third quarter to one they won going away against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, forward Paul Millsap offered a succinct answer.

“We just decided we’re going to defend them,” he said.

Millsap had 23 points and nine rebounds and the Hawks held the Suns to just 16 points over the final 15 minutes of the game to pull out a 96-87 win at US Airways Center.

“Our defense stepped up big time. We made plays on the defensive end and made shot we hadn’t be making on the other and we trusted each other,” Millsap said. “We figured them out a little bit and that started missing shots and when you have that mixture you get stops.”

The Suns hit 10 of their first 17 3-pointers and took a 71-60 lead when Eric Bledsoe fed center Brandan Wright for an alley-oop slam with 3:02 left in the third quarter. But Phoenix made only eight baskets the rest of the way -- missing their final nine 3-pointers, and the Hawks outscored Phoenix 36-16 from there.

Kyle Korver had 14 points and didn’t have his first 3-pointer -- extending his consecutive games streak with at least one to 51 games -- until 2:07 remained in the third quarter. But he had two more in the fourth and Millsap had two as well as the Hawks hit 5 of 7 in the final 12 minutes.

Related Coverage Preview: Hawks at Suns

“We weren’t sharp in the beginning and they hit a bunch of tough shots,” Korver said. “I thought (Kent Bazemore) did a great job on Bledsoe. He made it tough on him and they weren’t really in sync after that.”

Al Horford added 12 points for the Hawks (51-14) who hit all the big shots down the stretch to avoid a three-game road losing streak.

”We believe in our shooters,“ Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. We believe in moving the ball and keeping the court spaced. At some point, most nights, the percentages will come around late if they aren’t with you early.”

Markieff Morris had 22 points to lead the Suns (34-33), who fell three games behind both Oklahoma City and New Orleans in the battle for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Bledsoe had 21 points, but had four of his seven turnovers in the fourth quarter.

“We needed this game. They are a good team but I thought we were the better team tonight,” Bledsoe said. “They came out a little sluggish and we took advantage of it, but they are a good team and they found a way to win.”

The Suns also lost center Alex Len to a right ankle sprain with seven minutes left to play. It’s the third time he’s sprained the same ankle this season.

”We had an 11-point lead and it disappeared quickly and then we ran out of gas,“ Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said. ”All of a sudden we were running in sand and couldn’t get into anything. I‘m not sure why they got so tired, but we’re going to have to work on that.

“We had practice yesterday, but we didn’t do anything but shoot so we shouldn’t be tired. Are they tired because it’s (67 games into the season) or is it just the conditioning part of it? I‘m starting to believe it’s conditioning, so we are going to have to do more running when we practice.”

The first half featured 14 lead changes and six ties.

Millsap had 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the first period, including a steal and dunk with 2:50 left to give Atlanta a 24-19 lead. The Hawks took that five-point lead (28-23) to the second period and increased it to 39-30 on two Horford free throws with 7:28 left.

But Phoenix reeled off the next 10 points, five of them by Bledose, and took the lead at 40-39 on one of two Archie Goodwin 3-pointers with five minutes left. Goodwin had nine points in the quarter and the Suns took a slim 50-48 lead at intermission.

The Suns opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run paced by 3-pointers from Marcus Morris, P.J. Tucker and Bledsoe. The Hawks shaved the lead back to three before the Suns reeled off another 8-0 run, with the Wright alley-oop slam rebuilding the 11-point lead with 3:01 left.

But from there, the 3-pointers stop falling for the Suns and started falling for the Hawks who shot 60 percent the rest of the way.

NOTES: Suns F P.J. Tucker has scored in double figures in 12 of the last 14 games. ... The Hawks avoided their second three-game losing streak on the road. They opened the season 0-3 away from home. They had lost five of their last eight road games since setting a franchise record with 12 straight road wins from Dec. 17-Jan. 17. ... G Brandon Knight missed his second game with a sprained right ankle but G T.J. Warren stepped up with 17 points in 18 minutes in a win over Minnesota on Wednesday. He was the first rookie to score at least 17 points in less than 20 minutes of play this season, and the first Sun to do it since Paul McPherson in 2000 (20 points in 17 minutes vs. Toronto). ... Atlanta has clinched a playoff berth for the eighth straight season, which is the longest streak in team history and the longest active streak in the Eastern Conference.