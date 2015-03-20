Preview: Hawks at Thunder

(Updated: UPDATES with Durant halting basketball activities in Para 1)

Word that superstar Kevin Durant could be done for the season surrounds Oklahoma City’s matchup at home with Atlanta on Friday. Durant, who has missed nearly a month with lingering foot issues, has halted basketball activities, general manager Sam Presti announced Friday, hinting that the reigning MVP may not return. “He’s not making the progress we’d hoped or expected,” Presti said of Durant, who underwent surgery Feb. 23 on his right foot and had been participating in portions of practice.

The Thunder rode the hot hand of Russell Westbrook - who had 36 points, 10 assists and five steals - to a comeback 122-118 win over Boston on Wednesday, producing their 21st straight game with at least 100 points, the bulk of those coming without Durant. In a matchup of conference leaders Wednesday at Golden State, the Hawks dropped a 114-95 decision to miss out on a chance to clinch their first division crown in 21 years. All-Star Al Horford was held to eight points on 4-of-18 shooting as Atlanta shot 35.6 percent in falling behind the Warriors for the best record in the NBA.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (53-15): With Kyle Korver sidelined with a broken nose, Atlanta is looking for help from its reserve guards, but that help was nowhere to be found against Golden State. Kent Bazemore, making his third straight start and second in a row in place of Korver, was 1-of-6 from the floor while backup Dennis Schroder went 1-of-12. Those two, along with reserve Shelvin Mack, combined to go 1-for-10 from beyond the arc for a team that is lacking Korver’s incredible long-range touch.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (38-30): With power forward Serge Ibaka recovering from knee surgery and Durant no longer in the mix, Oklahoma City is holding its breath on the status of Enes Kanter. The big man had 22 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Boston - recording his fourth straight double-double - before leaving with ankle and wrist injuries. X-rays on both areas came back negative but Kanter reportedly was in plenty of pain after the game and could require some time off.

1. Hawks F Paul Millsap had 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 103-93 win over Oklahoma City at home on Jan. 23.

2. Horford has been held to single digits in two of his last four games and is shooting 36.6 percent over that span.

3. Westbrook is averaging 14 free-throw attempts over his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Hawks 106, Thunder 105