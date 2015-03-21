Westbrook’s triple-double lifts Thunder over Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY -- On a night when the Oklahoma City Thunder had every reason to fold their tents, they may have produced their most impressive victory of the season.

Led by Russell Westbrook’s ninth triple-double of the season, the Thunder defeated the Atlanta Hawks 123-125 Friday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. The comeback win came hours after the team learned forward Kevin Durant could miss the rest of the season.

“One thing I do know is our guys are going to continue to fight and rally,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. “Our crowd is going to continue to support us. They have never ever given up and felt sorry for ourselves.”

Westbrook posted 36 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds as the Thunder (39-30) kept their lead over the New Orleans Pelicans for eighth place in the Western Conference.

The Hawks (53-16) have lost back-to-back games, but still lead the Eastern Conference by nine games over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It’s tough,” Hawks forward Al Horford said. “We led most of the game and let it get away. They just kept attacking and making shots. It’s just a tough one to swallow.”

Guard Dion Waiters scored 26 points for the Thunder. Forward Anthony Morrow came off the bench to hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range on his way to 21 points.

The Hawks had seven players score in double figures. Center Pero Antic led the way with 22 off the bench. Guard Dennis Schroder added 21 points on 7 of 14 shooting. Forward Paul Millsap scored 19 points but was held to only three rebounds.

With 8:30 left in the fourth quarter, Atlanta held a seven-point lead. The margin was on the verge of going to nine before Thunder forward Nick Collison came up with a block on Millsap.

That sparked back-to-back 3-pointers from Morrow to close the Hawks lead down to 103-102.

Westbrook tied the game with 6:27 when he drained his own 3-pointer. Morrow followed up with long distance shot to push Oklahoma City ahead.

“It’s so important, towards the end of the game, especially myself, we learn to find our shooters,” Westbrook said. “(Morrow) is one of the best shooters in the world. My job is to read the defense, find him and find the shooters.”

The Hawks had three chances to cut into the Thunder’s lead on the same possession, but came up empty. That led to Westbrook finding Morrow in the corner for another 3-pointer and a 113-105 Thunder advantage. After Waiters stole the ball and took it in for a dunk, the Thunder led by 10 with 3:30 on the clock.

Guard Jeff Teague finally stopped the bleeding when he hit two free throws to cut Oklahoma City lead to eight. But Westbrook got it right back with a jumper over Teague.

With 1:38 left in the game, Schroder went to the free throw line. He knocked in both and the Hawks were down by six.

Atlanta guard DeMarre Carroll fouled Westbrook and hit both free throws. Waiters blocked Schroder’s layup at the other end to close out the game.

“I think the competitive spirit and the competitive juices from both teams tonight were at a high level,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It’s good for us. Obviously you want to find a way to win on the road and win a tough game, but I think there were a lot of good things on both ends and where we didn’t do well.”

NOTES: Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti announced Friday that F Kevin Durant has been removed from basketball activities due to the lingering soreness in his twice surgically repaired foot. “First step is identify that he isn’t making the progress that we had hoped and expected,” Presti said. “We are going to continue to engage with a specialist team that has been put together. We’ve got some of the best and brightest foot and ankle specialists in the world that have come together and continued to collaborate through the progress since the initial injury. They are going to continue to do that.” ... Atlanta is second in the NBA in assists at 27.5 per game. Thunder coach Scott Brooks said that is due in large part to their big men. “They have five guys who can make plays,” Brooks said. “Their four and fives are some of the best passing bigs in the league. (Paul) Millsap makes plays that point guards make.” ... F Nick Collison is the only Oklahoma City player who has been on the roster since the start of the season that has not missed a game due to injury. That may come to an end after Collison rolled his ankle Friday and was on crutches after the game. “It doesn’t feel good,” Collison said. “We will see what it is tomorrow. Usually I know if I can play or not. I knew I couldn’t play after I rolled my ankle.”