Preview: Hawks at Timberwolves

The Atlanta Hawks have been fading and are in need of a sudden reversal to protect their eighth-place standing in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Atlanta is vying to hold off the fast-charging New York Knicks for the final postseason berth but has lost 17 of its last 23 games since starting the season with a 25-21 record. Minnesota is no longer part of the Western Conference race and has lost three straight to dip a game below .500.

The Timberwolves have allowed an average of 121.7 points during their three-game skid and All-Star forward Kevin Love had a poor outing in Monday’s 109-92 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. “For me, I’m allowed an off-game every now and then,” Love said after scoring 16 points on 6-of-18 shooting. The Hawks appeared to be shaking out of their doldrums when they won five consecutive games in mid-March. But the success was short-lived and Atlanta has lost its last three games, including Monday’s 102-95 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Atlanta), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (31-38): Backup guard Lou Williams scored 17 points in the loss to Phoenix for his top-scoring output since Feb. 18. Williams had fallen out of the rotation but the solid performance could put him back in with coach Mike Budenholzer searching for answers to shake the team out of its slump. “Lou played decisively – which I think is a good word to use,” Budenholzer said afterward. “He really helped us a lot in the first half. There were stretches where we were hanging close in the second half and he was a big part of that. That’s a real positive.”

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (34-35): First-round draft pick Gorgui Dieng has stepped up with center Nikola Pekovic (ankle) again ailing and has four double-doubles over the last five games. Dieng is averaging 13.8 rebounds during the stretch, including efforts of 21 and 17 boards. Coach Rick Adelman is weighing how to proceed with Dieng once Pekovic returns. “I think whoever we play has to play as hard as they can,” Adelman told reporters. “We’re going to find out about guys anyway. You can’t talk about giving up on the season. We want to find guys who will play hard right up until the end.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta has won 13 of the past 14 meetings, including a 120-113 home win Feb. 1.

2. Hawks G Kyle Korver (back) will miss his fourth straight game.

3. Timberwolves G J.J. Barea (foot) is questionable after missing Monday’s loss.

PREDICTION: Hawks 108, Timberwolves 103